Delhi LG meets students protesting over death of three IAS aspirants

New Delhi: Delhi LG V K Saxena on Monday visited the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar and interacted with students protesting over the death of three civil services aspirants after their institute's basement got flooded with rainwater.

Officials said the protesting students explained their grievances to Saxena who assured them that action will be taken in the matter.

The three students died Saturday evening after water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement of the coaching institute where a library was set up.