Delhi LG nod for acquisition of land for metro corridors

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the acquisition of land for the construction of three corridors of the Delhi Metro, officials said on Thursday.

The DMRC had made a request to the Delhi government for these acquisitions in 2020, the Raj Niwas officials said.

Hurdles in the way of "long-pending" and critical metro lines in the city include the Aerocity-Tughlaqabad, Janakpuri West-RK Ashram, and Rahat Ganj-Roshanara Road-Pul Bangash corridors, have been cleared, they said.

"The LG has approved the acquisition of land under Section 8 of RFCTLARR Act, 2013, for these metro lines," a senior official said.

Land measuring 1,688 sqm in Khanpur village in the south district has been cleared for acquisition for extension of DMRC line, on the Aerocity-Tughlaqabad Corridor. This would ensure long-pending Metro connectivity between the IGI Airport and the heavily populated areas of southeast Delhi, which include Khanpur, Tughlakabad, Deoli, Pushp Vihar and Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, etc, the Raj Niwas officials said.

Land measuring 170 sqm in Delhi Patti Village at Jaipuria Mills, Kohlapur Road has been cleared for acquisition on the busy Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Metro Corridor, they said.

Land measuring 62 sm at Rahat Ganj/Aram Ganj has been cleared for acquisition for the Pul Bangash corridor, the officials said. PTI KND NB NB