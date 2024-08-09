Delhi LG nod for use of 54.89 hectares of land for Baprola industrial park

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The proposed industrial park in southwest Delhi's Baprola will be bigger in size as Lt Governor VK Saxena has given approval for use of 54.89 hectares instead of previously notified 22.34 hectares, Raj Niwas said.

Availability of proper industrial infrastructure in notified industrial areas deters the mushrooming of illegal industrial units in commercial or residential areas that often cause mishaps and unregulated pollution, LG VK Saxena said in a note from Raj Niwas.

"LG Saxena has approved the re-notification of the entire land area measuring 54.89 hectares of Baprola Industrial Area to be developed as ‘Industrial Park’ under the Delhi Industrial Development, Operation and Maintenance (DIDOM) Act, 2010," said the note.

The approval to re-notify land was subject to condition that the land earmarked for various land uses in the layout plan notified by Ministry of Urban Development (now MoHUA) on December 20, 2013 is maintained and the activities permitted within industrial use zone will be strictly as per the prevailing Master Plan of Delhi, it said.

Earlier, in October 2023, the LG approved an area of 22.34 hectares in Baprola Industrial Area to be developed as Industrial Park.

"Later on, it was observed that certain portion of the park, other than the notified 22.34 hectares of land, was also earmarked for residential use as well as for recreational and circulation purposes," it said.

All these land-uses were to be components of the integrated Baprola Industrial Park, having a total area of 54.89 hectares, it added.

Development of the Baprola Industrial Area will facilitate regulated industrial growth in the national capital providing space to green and eco-friendly industriesrather than shifting out to neighbouring locations in UP and Haryana, said the note. PTI VIT NB