Delhi LG nod to tenure extension of all home guards until March next year

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the extension of tenure of all the 8,539 home guard volunteers till March 31 next year, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

The proposal for fresh enrolment of 10,285 home guards is pending with the Delhi government since July and the Home Department has not shared any schedule for completion of the recruitment process in the latest proposal, they added.

The LG directed the Delhi chief minister and home minister to complete fresh enrolment within the specified period, they added.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government on the matter.

The last enrolment of home guards was made in 2011 and since then, their tenure has been extended from time to time with the approval of the LG. Rule 8 of Delhi Home Guards Rules provides that "The term of office of a member of the Home Guards shall be three years".

The tenure of the existing home guards was scheduled to lapse on September 30 and with the LG approving the proposal for amendment in Rule 8 of Delhi Home Guards Rules, 1959, last week, their term has now been extended up to March 31, 2024, Raj Niwas officials said.

"Therefore, the tenure of Home Guard Volunteers on roll as on 30.09.2023 (and due for the discharge between the period 31.03.2023 to 30.09.2023) may be extended up to 31.03.2024 or till the time fresh enrolment takes place, whichever is earlier subject to satisfactory service records, general conduct as Home Guards during the tenure and also subject to physical fitness," the proposal approved read.

The latest extension is applicable to all 8,539 home guards in the national capital, including 4,060 deployed with the Delhi Transport Corporation as bus marshals, it added. Earlier when the Home Department’s proposal on the extension of tenure for six months, up to September 30, was routed through Delhi home minister and chief minister, it was agreed upon by the LG with the directions to complete the process of fresh enrolment within the extended period, officials said.

In its last proposal in February, 2023, the government had said that due to several commitments including G20 Summit and for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic's new strain, the role of home guards as auxiliary to police as well as in DTC buses as marshals is very crucial, officials said.

There are 1,331 volunteers below 35 years, 6,221 between 35-50 years and 987 above 50 years, according to officials. PTI SLB RPA