Delhi LG nominates DMs as ex-officio administrator of 3 shelter homes in their area

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has nominated the district magistrates of northwest, west and north districts as ex-officio administrators of three shelter homes -- Asha Kiran, Asha Jyoti and Asha Deep -- in their respective jurisdictions.

This comes amid a furore over the deaths of 14 inmates in July at the Asha Kiran shelter home for the intellectually disabled.

In an order issued on August 20, by the Services Department said Saxena has issued these directions.

The DM of northwest district will serve as the ex-officio administrator of Asha Kiran shelter home, while the DM of west and north districts have been appointed for Asha Jyoti and Asha Deep shelter homes.

The Asha Jyoti home caters to women patients suffering from intellectual disability while Asha Deep houses male inmates suffering from intellectual disability. PTI SLB TIR TIR