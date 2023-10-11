Delhi LG okays EOW probe into role of 8 prison officials in crime syndicate run by Sukesh from jail

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Lt Governor V K Saxena has granted permission to Delhi Police for a probe into the role of eight prison officials in a case of organised crime syndicate allegedly run by Sukesh Chandrashekhar from Rohini jail, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Saxena has given permission to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for investigation into the role of eight Group B officers of Delhi Prisons under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, related to the crime syndicate allegedly run by Chandrashekhar, they said.

It is in addition to the permission granted last year by him to probe the role of 81 other jail officials under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 for facilitating Chandrashekhar for financial gains, they said.

The eight are currently behind the bars, the officials said. They include two jail superintendents, three each of deputy jail superintendents and assistant jail superintendents.

Advertisment

"It was alleged that Chandrshekhar used to pay approximately Rs 1.50 crore every month for getting facilities to use mobile phones and a separate barrack without any hindrance in the jail," an official said.

During investigation, it emerged that the eight jail officials had allegedly also facilitated Chandrashekhar in exchange of money, making his stay comfortable and ensuring privacy for him to use mobile phones in the jail, the officials said.

The crime syndicate allegedly run by Chandrashekhar was operated from barrack No 204 of ward 3 in jail number 10 at Rohini prison, they said.

Advertisment

Footage of various cameras of Rohini Jail were collected and analyzed, duty roster of the said staff was checked, phone details were analyzed and information was collected on the basis of the disclosure of the accused in the case, they said.

The accused jail officials were deployed in the barrack of Chandrashekhar, the officials said.

Analysis of call detail records and internet protocol detail records revealed that Chandrashekhar was "continuously" in possession of two mobile phones, they said.

It was also found that a separate barrack was exclusively provided to Chandrashekhar by the accused prison officials in "gross violation" of jail manual, they added. PTI VIT ALK NIT VIT CK