Delhi LG okays Rs 10-cr contribution towards Himachal disaster relief

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Lt Governor VK Saxena on Saturday approved a contribution of Rs 10 crore to the Himachal Aapda Rahat Kosh 2023, from Delhi's relief fund, to help the hill state in its rehabilitation works, the Raj Niwas said.

The move comes after a meeting between Saxena and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the recently concluded Northern Zonal Council meeting in Amritsar.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs 10-crore contribution to Himachal Pradesh earlier this month to aid its rehabilitation and relief efforts following the devastation caused by heavy rains in the hill state.

Chief Minister Sukhu also apprised the Delhi LG of massive destruction caused by the floods in Himachal Pradesh, and the requirement of assistance, officials said.

It may be noted that according to Rule 5 of the LG/CM Relief Fund, 1994, the "fund would be utilized for providing relief to people affected by natural calamities like floods, droughts, earthquake or any other similar calamities or to indigent persons or deserving artists, writers in need of such assistance, they said. PTI VIT CK