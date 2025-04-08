Delhi LG orders FIR, suspension of officials involved in fresh encroachment of DDA land

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) To check land encroachment in the capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has ordered that in case of fresh or re-encroachment of DDA land, FIRs be registered against the officials involved in addition to their suspension.

The move came after the lieutenant governor (LG) ordered the suspension of field staff in connection with the re-encroachment of a land stretch near Pusta Road, from Mayur Vihar Phase-I to NH-24, an official statement issued by the Raj Niwas said on Tuesday.

The LG also directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to submit a detailed report on the inquiry against these officials within seven days for review, the statement said.

"The suspended staff include assistant engineers and junior engineers responsible for the Mayur Nature Park project site. An FIR will also be lodged under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and other sections against the DDA staff," it said.

"A department inquiry has also been initiated to ensure accountability and facilitate disciplinary measures," the statement added.

The land stretch that has been re-encroached upon is part of DDA's Mayur Nature Park project, which is crucial for the restoration and rejuvenation of the Yamuna floodplain.

"Such negligence not only exposes the DDA to severe criticism from courts and tribunals, but also results in incurring significant financial losses to the public exchequer," The statement said.

Encroachment of land has been a major issue the DDA has been dealing with for several years. Last year, the DDA informed a court that a large area of the Yamuna floodplain had been encroached upon. PTI SSM ARI