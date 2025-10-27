Delhi LG orders immediate arrests in Ashok Vihar acid attack case

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Lt Governor V K Saxena has directed Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha to ensure that the accused in the alleged acid attack case in Ashok Vihar are arrested at the earliest, and stringent punishment is sought against them.

A 20-year-old woman allegedly sustained burn injuries on her hands when a "stalker" and his associates threw acid at her near Delhi University's Laxmi Bai College in northwest Delhi on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place in the morning when the woman, a second-year commerce student of the Non Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), was walking towards her college for an extra class.

A post from Raj Niwas on X said said Saxena has taken an extremely serious view of the recent "unfortunate incident of acid attack".

The accused are yet to be arrested. PTI SLB PRK PRK