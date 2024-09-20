Delhi LG orders installation of anti-smog guns on high-rises, footbridges to tackle air pollution

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday asked authorities to install anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings above seven storeys and explore the possibility of placing them on foot over bridges, as part of measures to combat air pollution before the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates in the winter.
While reviewing the air pollution situation in the national capital, LG highlighted both long-term and immediate concerns, according to officials from the LG office, Raj Niwas.
According to the officials, Saxena was joined in the meeting by the chairman of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), chief secretary of Municipal Commissioner (MCD), additional chief secretary (irrigation and flood control), principal secretary (environment), special commissioner (traffic), and other senior officials from relevant departments.
Responding to the LG's instruction to officials, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said in a statement, "Despite the constant roadblocks created in the functioning of the elected government, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, through several long-term and short-term measures and with the support of the people of Delhi, has seen a rapid decline in pollution levels in the city." "This was also evidenced by the Economic Survey 2022-2023 recently tabled in Parliament,” the party added.
Saxena directed authorities not to wait for AQI levels to plummet before initiating preparations for winter.
He asked them to install anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings above seven stories, explore their placement on foot over bridges, and emphasised the implementation of staggered office timings and work-from-home schemes to reduce traffic, according to Raj Niwas officials.
Saxena pointed out that despite a heavy monsoon this year providing temporary relief in air quality, vehicular emissions and road dust continue to drive PM10 and PM2.5 levels higher.
Referring to an IIT-Kanpur study, he said while road dust as a contributor to pollution had dropped from 26 per cent to 20 per cent between 2018 and 2022, pollution from vehicles had increased from 39 per cent to 47 per cent during the same period.
He also called attention to the dismal state of industrial areas in Delhi, where broken roads, uncovered patches of land, and rampant garbage dumping exacerbate air pollution.
Meanwhile, the LG also directed the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) to devise a comprehensive plan to repair roads and manage waste in these areas.
On the city’s transport front, while appreciating the induction of non-polluting electric buses, the LG expressed concern over the low occupancy rates of DTC buses, which stand at 48 per cent, and the resulting traffic congestion and emissions Saxena urged the transport department to rationalise bus routes and improve efficiency.
He also emphasised ensuring that construction materials remain covered, while exempting non-polluting construction activities from the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions, the officials said.
Additionally, all departments have been instructed to submit weekly progress reports to the LG Secretariat, ensuring effective implementation of these measures, they added.