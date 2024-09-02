Delhi LG orders sealing of four illegal dyeing units in Matiala

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Four illegal dyeing units operating in Matiala had been sealed on the orders of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, a Raj Niwas official said on Monday.

According to officials, the crackdown came after Saxena took cognizance of a complaint raised by a concerned citizen on the social media platform X.

The illegal units, located in the Galibpur village on the outskirts of Matiala Assembly Constituency, were found to be polluting the Yamuna River and illegally extracting groundwater.

The citizen, who posted the complaint on August 29, tagged the Lt. Governor, along with other officials and ministers, including Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bhardwaj, according to the statement.

In response, the official Raj Niwas handle acknowledged the complaint on X and assured that it would be investigated, with appropriate penal action to follow if the allegations were substantiated.

Following this, Saxena directed officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take immediate action.

A joint inspection drive was conducted on Sunday, leading to the discovery of four illegally operating jeans dyeing units. These units were functioning without the required permissions from MCD and DPCC in a non-industrial area, violating the provisions of the Delhi Master Plan.

The MCD transported the confiscated materials to its zonal office and ensured the premises were securely sealed. An official statement released earlier said that more such drives are planned against such establishments in the coming weeks. PTI NSM HIG