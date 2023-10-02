Delhi LG orders setting up unit for better coordination among stakeholders of metro multi-modal project

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the formation of a project management unit for better coordination among stakeholder agencies implementing the multi-modal integration of metro stations, officials said on Monday.

The direction by the LG comes following his recent meeting with the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC), where it emerged that while the MMI plans for metro stations were being implemented in the right earnest, the project's effectiveness was getting limited to the premise of the metro stations due to the lack of proactive interventions by other stakeholder agencies apart from the Delhi Metro, a Raj Niwas official said.

According to a statement issued here by Raj Niwas, the project management unit (PMU) will be headed by the Transport Commissioner and comprise representatives from PWD, MCD, DMRC, DDA and Traffic Police.

The unit would ensure that every agency or department concerned plays its role without any glitches, the official said.

The PMU will be tasked with ensuring that the metro multi-modal integration (MMI) plan is implemented in totality by enabling seamless coordination between stakeholder agencies, and not just at the metro stations, he added.

Explaining the multi-modal integration project, the official said it will be implemented in and around different metro stations that have developed as the prime public transport hubs in various localities of Delhi and would incorporate interconnected street networks, street designs, and signalised and grade-separated street crossings.

The project will also ensure model interchange locations and parking for cycles, buses, auto rickshaws and private cars, among others, on-street parking, public toilets, lighting, hawker zones, signages and street maps and public transport to ensure last mile connectivity.

This project plan was prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in consultation with agencies like the Public Works Department, Delhi Transport Corporation, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Traffic Police, among others and approved by the UTTIPEC, the official said.

However, the plan was found to be limited by a lack of coordination between various stakeholder agencies, during the course of their implementation and later operation, he said.

Presiding over the UTTIPEC meeting, the Delhi LG expressed deep concern for this lack of coordination and directed the formation of the PMU under a senior officer, he added.

"At the UTTIPEC meeting, MMI plans were cleared for Tis Hazari, Rithala and Seelampur metro stations. In its previous meeting in March this year, UTTIPEC had cleared MMI Plans for Shadipur, Mayur Vihar and Peeragarhi Metro stations," the official added. PTI SLB RPA