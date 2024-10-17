Delhi LG orders transfer, posting of over 30 IAS officers in major reshuffle

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) In a major bureaucratic rejig , Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday declared transfers and postings of over 30 IAS officers, filling up vacancies in important departments such as health, education, revenue and excise, officials said.

Advertisment

The transfers and postings were effected after a recent meeting of the National Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) headed by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, through circulation, they added.

The meeting of the three-member panel, which includes chief secretary and divisional commissioner, was awaited for months due to various reasons, including the six-month imprisonment of then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The announcement on transfers or postings came hours after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) moved several IAS officers of Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, including Delhi's special secretary (vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar.

Advertisment

Rajasekhar was heading various probes, including one related to Delhi's excise policy. He was sent to Arunachal Pradesh while RN Sharma, who served as commissioner (labour) and also held charge of education director, was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the orders of transfers and postings issued by the the Services Department of Delhi government, 2002-batch IAS officer Nikhil Kumar has been posted as principal secretary (Revenue) cum divisional commissioner.

Shilpa Shinde, 2006 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, serving as managing director of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be now chief executive officer of Delhi Jal Board.

Advertisment

New Delhi deputy commissioner Ravi Jha of 2011 IAS batch has been appointed excise commissioner of Delhi.

Three women IAS officers, including 2015-batch officer Veditha Reddy, 2016-batch Nazuk Kumar and 2020-batch Shreya Singhal, will join the Education Department as director and additional directors, respectively.

Chanchal Yadav, secretary (home) and commissioner (trade and taxes), has been relieved from the home department. She has been given the additional responsibility of secretary in the women and child development department.

Advertisment

Special secretary (power) Ravi Dhawan has been posted as managing director of Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). He will replace Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, now posted as special commissioner in the Road Safety cell.

At least five IAS officers who were awaiting posting were allocated departments by LG Saxena. B S Jaglan has been posted as executive director in DSIIDC, while S M Ali gets the post of special secretary in Delhi's urban development department.

D Varma, 2011 batch IAS officer, has been posted as a member in Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and Vinay Kumar as special secretary in the health department, with additional charge in home department.

Advertisment

Rajnish Kumar Singh, 2007 batch DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Civil Service) cadre officer has been posted as additional secretary to the Delhi chief minister. He was earlier secretary to Atishi, who held various portfolios as minister including PWD, Finance and Revenue. PTI VIT RPA