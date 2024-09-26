Delhi LG overturns deferring of standing committee seat election, seeks report by 10 pm

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) In a last minute intervention, Delhi LG VK Saxena overturned the postponement of elections for the last vacant seat of the standing committee and directed the MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar to submit a report by 10 pm Thursday.

Saxena directed that the deputy mayor be made the presiding officer for the elections if the mayor refuses to hold the elections.

In case the deputy mayor also refuses, the senior-most member of the House will preside over the elections, he ordered.

Earlier in the day, following disruption over frisking of councillors, the election to MCD Standing Committee was postponed by the Mayor, who adjourned the meeting of the House till October 5.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi claimed it was for the the first time a security check of the councillors had happened, and called it undemocratic and insulting for the members of the House.

The LG order read, "The Commissioner is hereby directed to submit a report of conduct of elections of the sixth member of standing committee by 10 pm today ie on 26.09.2024 positively.

"In case the Mayor is unavailable or refuses to preside over the meeting. the Deputy Mayor may be requested to preside over the meeting for conduct of elections.

"In case both are unwilling or unavailable, the seniormost member in order of seniority may be requested to discharge this function." Following the order, MCD commissioner issued an instruction for the conduct of the elections for the 6th member of the standing committee. PTI SJJ VN VN