Delhi LG praises AAP govt's achievements in customary speech in Assembly

New Delhi: Lt Governor V K Saxena in his address to the Assembly on Thursday highlighted the AAP government's achievements, including installation of more than one lakh CCTV cameras, five lakh citizens availing free treatment under the 'Delhi Arogya Kosh' scheme and the addition of 1,650 electric buses to the fleet.

The peak power demand increased to 7,438 MW in 2023 and was successfully met with zero load shedding, the LG noted in his speech in the House on the first day of the budget session.

"Electricity rates have not been increased in the last eight years and the tariff remains the lowest among all the neighbouring states," he said.

BJP MLAs interrupted him multiple times during his address as they sought to attack the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Saxena said the government is working with dedication and sincerity to match the "immense faith placed in it by the people and to transform Delhi into a world class city".

The Lt Governor's customary speech in the Assembly reflects the viewpoint of the government of the day.

"I am confident that with the support and collaboration of the members of this esteemed House, we will overcome upcoming challenges and propel Delhi towards becoming a modern, progressive, and globally recognised city," he said.

Saxena said more than five lakh citizens have availed themselves of free treatment, surgery, and diagnostic services through identified private hospitals under the 'Delhi Arogya Kosh' scheme.

"Proposals for five new hospitals at Bindapur, Baprola, Deendarpur, Keshavpuram and Sangam Vihar are also underway. More than 12,000 beds will be added after completion of new hospitals and remodelling of the hospitals," he said.

He also underlined that the Infant Mortality Rate has shown a 63 per cent decline from 2010 to 2020.

Saxena, in his address, said Delhi wonderfully hosted the 18th 'G20 Leaders Summit' last year which was the first time India hosted the Summit.

Talking about the various social welfare initiatives of the government, he said pensions ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per month is being given to around nine lakh beneficiaries.

"More than 72 lakh beneficiaries have been provided subsidised rations through fair price shops. Delhi also has the highest number of One Nation One Ration Card beneficiaries," he said, while underlining that the minimum wage in Delhi is the highest among all the states and Union Territories in the country.

Through its 17 welfare schemes, the government is also working for the welfare of the construction workers, he said.

On security measures, he said as many as 1,35,500 CCTV cameras have been installed in RWAs and markets throughout Delhi.

Highlighting the achievements in the education sector, which is one of the thrust areas of the AAP dispensation, the LG said 15 new government schools have been opened in the Academic Session 2023-24.

Saxena, listing out the achievements of the government in the field of water and sanitation, said the installed capacity of drinking water has been augmented by 13 per cent in the last 10 years.

"The capacity of Delhi Jal Board was 836 MGD in 2013, which has been increased to 995 MGD in 2023. About 93 per cent households of Delhi now have access to piped water supply," he added.

As many as 82 per cent households are connected to sewerage network and to cover the balance area, Decentralized Sewage Treatment Plants are being constructed.

The Interceptor Sewer Project has covered 22 major drains that discharge into the Yamuna river, effectively trapping and treating the flow of sub-drains within their command areas.

Additionally, 78 per cent of unauthorised colonies are now connected to the sewerage system, he said.

While highlighting the efforts made by the government in curbing pollution, Saxena underlined that the city annual average of PM10 has come down consistently from 324 ppm in 2014 to 219 ppm in 2023, while PM 2.5 has come down from 149 ppm in 2014 to 106 ppm in 2023.

"The number of 'Good Days' has increased from 157 in 2018 to 206 in 2023," he said, adding that 1,866 industries have been converted to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and 150 are in the process of conversion.

He also underlined that the capital's green cover has witnessed substantial growth, now spanning 342 square kilometres, which accounts for 23.06 per cent of Delhi's geographic area.

Moving to the transport sector, he said Delhi has undergone a modernisation of its public transport system, with more than 7,100 buses servicing 500 routes.

"Out of these 1,650 are electric buses. Delhi has pioneered free travel for women in government buses, surpassing 100 crore free trips.

"To address the mobility demand and for unlocking economic potential of the National Capital Region, three Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects have been prioritized viz. Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Alwar and Delhi Panipat. Once completed, the RRTS will become the most energy efficient public transit system," he said.