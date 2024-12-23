Delhi LG raises income limit for EWS admissions to 5 lakh

New Delhi: Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved increasing the threshold limit of annual income from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for students to get admission in private schools under the EWS quota, a Raj Niwas notification said on Monday.

The move will benefit a far greater chunk of students whose parents come under the economically weaker section (EWS) category.

The Delhi High Court, in its December 5, 2023 order, asked the Delhi government to increase the threshold limit from the existing Rs one lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

"However, the Delhi government through the chief minister had submitted a file with a proposal to enhance the limit to only Rs 2.5 lakh in October end. The LG while approving the proposal of the limit of Rs 2.5 lakh, had strongly advised the CM to revisit this threshold limit and raise it to at least Rs 5 lakh," it said.

Thereafter, the High Court in an order dated November 13, observed that its earlier orders had remained disobeyed, the notification said.

This compelled the Delhi government to yet again revise the threshold limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and send it to LG for approval on Monday, it added.