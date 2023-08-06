Delhi LG re-dedicates renovated 187-yr-old St James' Church

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Sunday said he was hopeful that the restored St James' Church will become a prominent landmark in the national capital and attract a large number of tourists.

Advertisment

The LG was speaking at a programme to re-dedicate the renovated and restored 187-year-old heritage St James' Church at Kashmere Gate.

"Humbled to have rededicated the historic St James Church in the Capital. This Iconic & Grand house of faith, renovated & restored by the DDA with the help of INTACH in record time, has stood witness to the 1st war of independence, as indeed our entire struggle against colonialism," the LG said in a tweet. The renovation of the church was taken up by the Delhi Development Authority in November 2022, the LG added.

"I am confident that the restored Church will become a prominent landmark in the city and attract a large number of tourists visiting the nearby monuments like Red Fort, Jama Masjid & the popular Chandni Chowk," Saxena said.

Advertisment

"These efforts reaffirm our commitment to preserving Delhi's heritage and its historical and cultural icons," he added.

Saxena commended DDA officials and the curators for restoring the heritage structure with "utmost diligence" in record time while "keeping the originality of the structure intact".

Built in 1836, the St James' Church is known to be the official church of the British Viceroy of India in Delhi, the LG said.

Also known as Skinner's Church, this is part of the Church of North India Diocese of Delhi, and one of the oldest churches in the national capital, he added. Sharing details on other revamp projects, the LG said, "Restoration of several heritage structures like Gole Market, Anang Tal Baoli, Nizamuddin Basti, Mehrauli Archaeological Park & Qila Rai Pithora is also progressing swiftly." PTI SLB RPA