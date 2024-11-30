Delhi LG rejects GGSIPU's proposal to levy affiliation fees on govt colleges

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday rejected a proposal to levy affiliation fees on government colleges by GGSIPU, citing concerns over its potential to increase the financial burden on students.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) had proposed to charge affiliation fees from government colleges and other institutions by amending Clause 5 of Statute 24 of the University, a statement from the LG office said.

"Had the University's proposal to charge affiliation fees from them been approved, it would have ultimately led to the additional financial burden being passed on to the students," the LG's office stated.

According to Statute 24, Clause 5, "Affiliation fee is charged from all the self-financed Institutions whereas no processing fee or affiliation fee is being charged from the colleges or institutions established and run by the Central Government or a State Government or fully funded by the Central Government or a State Government." Expressing concerns over the implications of the proposal, the LG noted that "meritorious students, many from poor economic backgrounds, generally get admission in government colleges purely based on their talent and approving the University's proposal may put the future of these talented students at stake." Saxena pointed out that government institutes already bear significant financial responsibilities, including application fees for provisional affiliation and continuation of affiliation, which vary based on the course and location of the institute.

Additionally, these institutes are required to pay affiliation fees after receiving approval for provisional affiliation, the statement said.

The LG has also suggested that GGSIPU explore "alternative methods to generate revenue to augment their budget" to address its financial requirements without impacting students. PTI SJJ HIG HIG