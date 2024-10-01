Delhi LG releases app to improve service delivery for senior citizens

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday released the 'Kutumb' application for better service delivery to registered senior citizens of the national capital, officials said.

Delhi Police has registered over 65,000 senior citizens who will benefit from the application that was released on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, they said.

"The application is for use by all districts of Delhi Police for better service delivery to the registered senior citizens of the national capital. It is hoped that this application will cater to the specific needs of senior citizens making their lives safer, more connected and manageable in the digital age," a statement said.

Safety, security, and well-being of senior citizens are one of the primary responsibilities of Delhi Police, it said.

"Senior citizen cells have been established in all district DCP's office and in Special Unit for Protection of Women and Children (SPUWAC) at the police headquarters level. From time-to-time, meetings of senior citizens are conducted at various levels," read the statement.

The 'Kutumb' App is an effort to ensure timely visits to all senior citizens to tackle issues faced by the senior citizens. A pilot programme was conducted in Shahdara and Southwest districts, it said.