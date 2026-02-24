Delhi LG relives IPS officer for posting at FSSAI

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinay Kumar Saxena has relieved Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devash Kumar Mahla from his posting to enable him to join as Director in the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on deputation, according to an order.

The order, dated February 23, said the LG has approved the relieving of Mahla from Delhi Police to take up the new assignment under foreign service terms.

"The Lt Governor, Delhi is pleased to relieve Devesh Kumar Mahla, IPS (AGMUT: 2012) from GNCTD/Delhi Police with immediate effect to enable the officer to join as Director, FSSAI on deputation basis under foreign service terms for an initial period of one year from the date of assumption of charge," the order stated.

The deputation is in compliance with a communication issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 30, it added. PTI SSJ SSJ AMJ AMJ