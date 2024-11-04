Delhi LG reviews implementation of 3 new criminal laws in national capital

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday reviewed the implementation of the three new criminal laws and instructed senior officials to strictly adhere to the timelines prescribed for upgrading and augmenting the infrastructure and manpower required for their smooth execution.

Taking to social media platform X, the LG later said the progress till now has been satisfactory in terms of the required revamp of the medico-legal, police, IT and judicial infrastructure.

"Chaired the 8th meeting to review the implementation of 03 new Criminal Laws, alongwith Hon’ble CM Ms @AtishiAAP," he said in the post.

The Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) are far-reaching legislations aimed at simplifying laws out of the draconian colonial legacies, for the benefit of the common citizen, Saxena said.

"Instructed senior officials present to strictly adhere to timelines prescribed for upgrading and augmenting the infrastructure and manpower required for their smooth implementation," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and Director General of Prisons Satish Golcha were present at the meeting along with other officials.

The BNS, BNSS and the BSA came into effect on July 1, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act respectively. PTI NIT IJT