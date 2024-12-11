Delhi LG reviews security, civic infra in Narela, issues measures to combat crime, encroachments

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Delhi LG VK Saxena on Wednesday conducted a review of the security and civic infrastructure in Narela sub-city and instructed the authorities to take immediate measures to prevent crime and enhance amenities in the area, a Raj Niwas statement said.

According to the statement, dedicated PCR vans for night patrolling are to be deployed, police visibility and presence are to be increased and police beats are to be established in vacant DDA flats.

"Saxena reviewed the security and civic infrastructure in Narela sub-city and issued specific instructions with regards to preventing crime, illegal encroachment of public land and enhancing amenities so as to create a safer environment for the housing societies as well as industries operating in the area," it said.

Apart from deploying nearly 500 ex-servicemen for the security of the DDA residential societies and regular patrolling by the PCR vans, the LG also directed the Delhi Police to launch a specific drive for identifying the bad elements or characters and repeat offenders in the vicinity, it said.

The move comes as part of the LG's plans for the redevelopment of the Narela sub-city and transforming it into a hub for educational and sports activities, it said.

The area DCP also brought to the notice the prevalence of several dark spots in the area which were prone to crime. Upon this, the LG further directed DDA officials to identify the dark stretches in consultation with local police and ensure proper lighting on an urgent basis, the statement read.

Saxena was informed that incidents of crime included the scaling of low-height boundary walls by petty criminals as well as the destruction of CCTV cameras and streetlights in the area. The LG directed the DDA to raise the height of the boundary walls of the housing societies and protect them with barbed wire fencing, it said.

He also asked for the CCTV cameras and streetlights to be installed at heights that were not scalable easily and also for the cameras and lights to be put inside protective high tensile wire meshes, the statement said.

With regards to civic services in the area, the LG issued specific directions to all agencies concerned, primarily MCD, to complete the repair of roads in a mission mode and ensure proper garbage disposal.

The LG was also informed by DDA officials that nearly 500 ex-servicemen will be deployed in shifts to man their housing societies round the clock. The same would be put in place within the next 15 days and will act as supplementary support to the police, it added. PTI NIT HIG