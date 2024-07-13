Delhi LG sanctions appointment of 165 junior scientific assistants to forensic team

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) In view of the growing need for forensic experts, following the implementation of new criminal laws, Delhi LG VK Saxena has sanctioned the appointment of 165 junior scientific assistants on a contract basis, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

Strengthening the Forensics Science Laboratory (FSL) is a key focus area with the three new criminal laws coming into effect, the LG said in a recent meeting with Delhi Police and home department officers, they said.

Saxena on Friday sanctioned the appointment of 165 junior scientific assistants (JSA) on a contract basis to meet immediate needs, pending finalisation of the recruitment rules by the FSL. The JSAs would be deployed at the crime scene, officials said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, across the country on July 1.

The role of FSL in the new regimen has become all the more crucial with scientific probe and analysis of evidence, becoming critical, officials said.

The role of qualified professionals and human resource has also become much more important for which the LG has approved the creation of 421 new posts in FSL, they added.