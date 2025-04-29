Delhi LG Saxena, CM Gupta inspect ongoing work at Munak canal, Haiderpur WTP

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday jointly inspected the ongoing drain cleaning and water management work in the capital.

During the inspection, the chief minister instructed the concerned officials for road construction on both sides of the Munak canal and asked them to prepare a comprehensive action plan for water conservation and purification. However, no deadline was set for the projects.

Gupta and Saxena also visited some key sites such as the Najafgarh drain and the Haiderpur water treatment plant (WTP).

"The primary objective of this inspection was to review the key infrastructure, drainage management, road construction, drain cleaning, and water management works in the capital. All officials have been instructed to work on a comprehensive plan that is being implemented to permanently address Delhi's water challenges and ensure that clean water reaches the city, with the water treatment plants operating at full capacity," Gupta said.

She also said that important issues such as road construction on both sides of the Munak canal and ensuring collection and purification of water obtained from the canal were extensively reviewed.

"The purpose of the inspection was not just to set deadlines but to ensure that visible and tangible progress is made on the ground. The entire system requires a planned restructuring. The government and all the concerned departments are working together with this integrated vision to establish a strong and replicable model for water management in Delhi," she added.

The chief minister also directed the concerned departments to ensure the timely and quality completion of drain-cleaning and redevelopment works at the critical channels, such as the Najafgarh drain.

"Instructions were given for swift improvements in traffic management, road repair, and beautification, particularly around the Prembari Bridge and other major junctions," an official statement said.

Saxena said the problems related to the water system were thoroughly reviewed during the inspection.

"Efforts are being made to clean canals, prevent water leakage, and enhance the capacity of the sewage treatment plants (STPs).The chief minister, ministers and officials are personally carrying out inspections. In the past two months, more drain cleaning has been accomplished than in the past few years," Saxena said.

During the inspection of the Sheesh Mahal Park in Shalimar Bagh, Saxena informed Gupta about the ongoing work there.

"When we visited the location last year, it was in a neglected condition. Given its heritage value, restoration work was started, jointly led by the DDA (Delhi Development Authority) and the ASI (Archeological Survey of India). Our goal is to preserve Delhi's heritage and greenery while making it a beautiful, well-planned and proud national capital," Saxena said.

The restoration work of the park will be completed in the next one to two months before it is opened for the public, he added.

The chief minister emphasised that the purpose of the inspection was not just to set deadlines, but to ensure that visible and tangible progress is made on the ground. PTI SSM ARI