Delhi LG Saxena inaugurates island fountains, stormwater channels in Dwarka.

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday inaugurated island fountains and stormwater channels in Dwarka.

Advertisment

According to an official statement, the project has been completed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at the cost of Rs 300 crore.

Saxena, who is also the DDA chairman, said the beautification work of Delhi has just begun and it will continue at a faster pace in the coming days.

"I compliment the Delhi Development Authority for their hard work and completing the work in a time-bound manner," he added.

Advertisment

Saxena further said that land has been allotted for a diplomatic enclave and state bhawans in Dwarka that will give national and international recognition to the sub-city.

A sewage treatment plant having a capacity of 7 MLD at stormwater channel 2 and a capacity of 9.5 MLD at stormwater channel 5 have also been inaugurated, the statement said.

"The rejuvenation of stormwater channels 2 and 5 to address the issue of drainage system, provide green space, add to the public amenities and beautify the Dwarka sub-city. SWC2 and SWC5 Channels pass through many sectors (8, 9, 20, 23, 19, 24 and Sectors 3, 13, 14, 16) of Dwarka before merging with Najafgarh drain which further falls into Yamuna. SWC2 has a length of 5.2 kilometres and SWC5 has a length of 3.8 kilometres," it read.

Over the past few years, these channels have been subjected to the discharge of domestic wastewater from adjoining colonies and other areas lacking sewerage facilities. The channels became open sewers and resulted in inhospitable situations in the nearby areas, the statement added.

To address these pollution issues and boost overall environmental well-being, the DDA executed this project to rejuvenate the channels by sewerage interception and treatment along with area development of adjacent green buffer zones and open areas, it stated. PTI NIT NIT IJT IJT