Delhi LG Saxena to meet with water minister Atishi on Monday

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will meet with Water Minister Atishi on Monday over the "inadequate" amount of water being released by Haryana through the Munak Canal, one of the national capital's primary sources of potable water, Raj Niwas officials said.

Atishi had sought time from Saxena for an emergency meeting over the issue. In a post on 'X' earlier, the minister said Delhi is supposed to receive 1,050 cusecs of water from the canal but it has reduced to only 840 cusecs.

"Have sought time from the Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi for an emergency meeting, to apprise him of the inadequate water being released by Haryana from the Munak Canal," she said.

Responding to the Delhi minister's post, Raj Niwas Delhi, the official account of the LG Secretariat, said, "Hon'ble LG will meet Ms Atishi at 11:00 AM tomorrow. In interim he has asked officials to ascertain actual position of Water released by Himachal & Haryana, measures to check wastage & leakage of water in Delhi & the status of disilting of Wazirabad reservoir, as directed by SC." In her post, Atishi also said, "Delhi is supposed to receive 1050 cusecs of water from the Munak Canal via the CLC (carrier-lined channel) and DSB (Delhi sub-branch) sub-canals. However, this has reduced to 840 cusecs. 7 Water Treatment Plants are dependent on this water. If the amount of water does not increase today, then the water situation across Delhi will worsen in 1-2 days." Amid rising temperatures, Delhi has been facing a water shortage.

"Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi is the representative of the Central Govt. Will be requesting him to intervene and resolve the situation," the minister added.