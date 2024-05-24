Delhi LG Saxena urges voters to exercise their franchise

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) On the eve of Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena reminded Delhiites that Saturday is a "day of duty" and not a holiday, and urged voters to exercise their franchise.

In a video message, Saxena advised people to cast their votes early in the morning in view of the prevailing intense summer heat in the city.

Votes for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be cast from 7 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

"We are going to celebrate the festival of democracy on May 25. Festivals like Holi, Diwali, Eid, Christmas come every year, but this biggest poll festival comes only once in five years," said the LG in his message.

He dubbed the Lok Sabha polls a "golden opportunity for the people to decide the future direction of the country and shape the country socio-economically, politically as per their wish." There are 1.52 crore valid voters in Delhi, including 82 lakh male, 69 lakh female and 1,228 third gender voters.

"I appeal to all of you to to participate enthusiastically in the festival of voting for formation of a government that is strong and performing," said the LG.