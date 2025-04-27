Delhi LG Saxena visits Asita Park to inspect jute pathway work

New Delhi, Apr 27 ( PTI) Delhi LG VK Saxena on Sunday visited Asita Park on Yamuna floodplain where pathways made out of jute are being laid to inspect the work.

Saxena, who is also Khadi and Village Industries Commissions Chairperson, had asked Delhi Development Authority to use jute carpeting on the walking, cycling and driving tracks at Asita Park, situated across the Yamuna near ITO.

"It may be noted that the LG had forbidden concretization in the parks on the Yamuna floodplains, but this in turn had led to the tracks inside the parks generating a lot of dust whenever walkers or cyclists will use them. Apart from causing inconvenience to the users this was also adding to the environmental dust," DDA in a statement said.

"It came to be observed that this extremely cheap and cost effective measure also resulted in grass growing on the earth beneath the carpeting and sprouting through the gaps. This is turn ensured that the carpeting got strongly fixed to the ground," it added.

Saxena has asked for the use of the material also for tracks inside the northern ridge, restoration of which was undertaken by DDA after he visited the location earlier this month. PTI SSM VN VN