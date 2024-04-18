Delhi LG seeks report from prison officials as AAP claims CM Kejriwal being denied insulin

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena Thursday asked the director general of prisons to submit a factual report into the Aam Aadmi Party's allegations that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not being provided insulin in Tihar jail.

The LG's order comes after Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi claimed there was a plot to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case, by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail, a charge rejected by the prison authorities.

The Raj Niwas said, "Shri VK Saxena @LtGovDelhi has expressed grave concern over reports based on statements by Ministers & AAP leaders alleging non provision of insulin to Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail & purported "conspiracies" against him.

"Shri Saxena has asked DG Prisons to submit a factual and comprehensive report in the matter within 24 hrs. Although Prisons as a transferred subject comes directly & totally under the AAP Govt, LG has assured that no laxity with regards to CM''s health will be tolerated," Raj Niwas said in a series of posts on X. Atishi told a press conference the chief minister's requests for insulin have been denied by the Tihar jail administration, and attempts to arrange a video conference with his doctor are facing opposition from the ED and the prions officials.

"For the past several days, his blood sugar level has been consistently above 300 mg/dL," she claimed.

"Despite Kejriwal's repeated requests, he is not being given insulin, and his sugar level is increasing. He is not being given medication because there is a plot to kill him," she alleged. PTI SLB TIR TIR