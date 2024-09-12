Delhi LG sets aside DUSIB eviction order to school where 650 Dalit children were studying

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has set aside the eviction order and sealing of the Dr BR Ambedkar Adarsh Vidyalaya where 650 Dalit children were studying, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

Saxena, acting in the capacity of an Appellate Court, set aside an order of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) that had directed school run by the Gandhi Harijan Sewak Samaj to vacate the land allotted to it and served an eviction notice on disputed charges of allowing encroachment, etc. He also set aside the sealing of the school by MCD following the orders of DUSIB. DUSIB in an order dated May 17 had asked for vacation of the property held by the Gandhi Harijan Sewak Samaj since 1964 -- Dr. BR Ambedkar Adarsh Vidyalaya, at Dakshinpuri in South Delhi, running since 1993, within 30 days.

The school has 650 students predominantly belonging to the Dalit community and other weaker sections and 27 staff, who had been suffering ever since the sealing of the school, the official said.

DUSIB had issued a notice on the basis of a complaint by the area MLA, Ajay Dutt and the final decision to seal the school and confiscate its land was issued within days of the MLA attending a meeting with DUSIB officials, the official said.

The final order to close it came only recently, following which the Samaj and the school had appealed in the court of the Lt. Governor of Delhi.

The LG in his order observed "that the matter had been dealt with by the Government (DUSIB) in an extremely callous and politically pre-meditated manner, detrimental to the appellant, who apart from belonging to the most marginalized Dalit community is also involved in carrying out the task of educating poor and Dalit children".

The eviction process will certainly have an adverse impact on the school leading to potential disrepute, loss of trust and the future of 650 students and 27 staff members, the LG said. PTI SLB HIG