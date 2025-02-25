Delhi LG slams Kejriwal over PM remarks, says delhiites delivered their verdict in assembly elections

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of making several inappropriate statements about the Prime Minister and said that the people of Delhi had given a response to that during the Assembly elections in the national capital.

"There is no doubt that Kejriwal has made several inappropriate statements about the Prime Minister. He even claimed that the PM would have to take another birth to win Delhi.

But whenever someone considers another person small, it only means they are either watching from a great distance or seeing with their ego.

The people of Delhi have given their response to that," Saxena told reporters, taking a dig at the former Chief Minister after his inaugural address to the Assembly.

Kejriwal, who led Delhi for over a decade, faced a loss in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, where he was defeated by BJP’s Parvesh Verma by a margin of 4,089 votes.

The election results saw AAP reduced to 22 seats in the 70-member Assembly, while the BJP secured a landslide victory with 48 seats, ending AAP’s decade-long rule.

Addressing the first session of the newly elected Assembly, Saxena reaffirmed that the BJP-led administration would focus on development and follow the Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra, the party’s manifesto, as its governing framework.

On the issue of AAP leader Atishi being named temporary Chief Minister, Saxena clarified, "Yes, it is true that they made Atishi CM temporarily, as Kejriwal himself had said he would return as CM if AAP won.

However, the Supreme Court has barred him from signing any files or entering the CM’s office." The election results marked a significant political shift in Delhi, with the BJP returning to power in the capital after 26 years.

The first session of the Assembly underscored this change, as BJP MLAs took the ruling benches after a long absence, setting the stage for a new era in Delhi’s governance.