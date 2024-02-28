Delhi LG V K Saxena stalling implementation of Solar Policy: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Wednesday alleged that Lt Governor V K Saxena is obstructing the AAP dispensation's Solar Policy to ensure that it is not notified before the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

Atishi raised the issue in the Delhi Assembly and also addressed a press conference on the issue.

"First, the Lt Governor sat on the file. I asked the LG office personally about the policy file. When the file came back with several objections, it went from one officer to another. There is only one objective and that is to stop the policy from getting notified before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls kicks in," Atishi said.

"Today, LG sir, despite sitting on a constitutional post, is batting from the BJP's side," she alleged during a press conference.

She urged Lt Governor to not make efforts to delay the implementation of the policy.

"It is an excellent policy and will lead to a reduction in pollution. Please do not make efforts to delay it," she said.

Earlier, the Delhi Assembly also passed a censure motion over the Lt Governor's alleged obstruction of the policy.

There was no immediate reaction from the LG office. However, sources in the LG office denied the charge and accused the Kejriwal government of "lying habitually".

"He (LG) has raised questions on some provisions of the policy. There is a provision in the policy that could benefit private players and he has sought clarity over it," a source in the LG office said.