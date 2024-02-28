Delhi LG stalling implementation of solar policy: Atishi; LG office denies allegations

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Wednesday alleged that Lt Governor V K Saxena is obstructing the AAP dispensation's solar policy to ensure it is not notified before the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

Atishi raised the issue in the Delhi Assembly and also addressed a press conference on it.

Officials in the LG office, however, said the Delhi government's claims of the solar policy being stalled are misleading because the LG has not stopped the policy.

The LG has asked on the file whether the policy contains provisions for synergy with the central government capital subsidies on solar energy production.

Atishi said that on January 29, the policy was passed by the Delhi cabinet. After that, an official notification of the cabinet decision was released.

"Thereafter the file was sent to the LG. It is a matter of grave concern that such a fine policy in the best interest of the people and environment of Delhi was put on hold by the LG.

"The power department followed up with the LG office multiple times as the government needed to notify the policy. When the LG could not delay the file any longer, he raised irrelevant queries and objections and sent the file to us," she alleged.

The new solar policy has the provision of providing zero rupee electricity bill to even those consumers who use above 400 units, she said.

She added that at present, the Arvind Kejriwal government provides free electricity for up to 200 units and a 50 per cent subsidy for consumption of 201-400 units.

"Another important provision of this policy was that if someone installs a solar panel on their rooftop, the government will pay them for generating each unit of electricity.

"For 3KW, Rs 3 per unit incentive will be provided by the government, and for 3-10KW, Rs 2 per unit incentive will be given. So, this means that not only will consumers generate solar power for their consumption and get a zero bill, but they can also earn by generating extra units of solar power," she said.

She added that this is such an ambitious solar policy that despite the increase in electricity consumption in Delhi, they are targeting that by 2027, 20 per cent of electricity will be generated through solar power plants.

"By doing this, the LG is trying to stop the notification of the policy before the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election is imposed. Now that the file has been marked with many queries, it will keep making rounds within the office, from one official to another. There is only one reason for putting these queries and that is to stop this policy from being implemented," she alleged.

If the solar policy is implemented, people will appreciate the efforts of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his policy and will vote for him, she opined.

"Today, the LG is batting from the side of the BJP and making an effort to secure votes for the BJP, instead of doing his constitutional duty of working in the interest of Delhi people," she claimed.

She urged the Lt Governor to not make efforts to delay the policy implementation.

"I would like to request the LG to avoid politics and delay in the Delhi Solar Policy. It is a very fine policy. It will not only benefit the people of Delhi but will also control pollution in the national capital," she said. Earlier, the Delhi Assembly passed a censure motion over the Lt Governor's alleged obstruction of the policy.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak also accused the BJP-led Centre of stalling the policy implementation. "The solar policy of the Delhi government is very advanced and progressive. I would invite people from all over the country to study it. The BJP has stopped it. This is a part of their election campaign. They cannot see the people of Delhi being happy," Pathak alleged.

However, officials said that the LG had sought clarity from the Kejriwal government over a provision in the policy that could benefit private players.

"As is their habit, the Delhi government is using lies to mislead the people. LG has not stalled the policy. The policy does not contain any provision which will lead to consumers getting zero power bills. On the contrary, there are provisions in the policy which will benefit private power companies. LG has sought details on these provisions,” LG office officials said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month unveiled the Delhi Solar Policy 2024. PTI SLB VIT SMN SMN