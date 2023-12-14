Delhi LG takes exception over 'inaccurate' land survey, delay in acquisition for bridge project

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Taking "strong exception" over "inaccurate" land survey for a four-lane bridge over the Najafgarh drain and delay in its acquisition, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the chief secretary to identify the officers responsible, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The LG has expressed displeasure over "inaccurate" survey of land in Badusarai village for the construction of the four-lane bridge on Najafgarh drain and delay in the acquisition of the land parcel measuring 130.48 square metres, they said.

"The LG directed the chief secretary to identify officials responsible for inaccurate survey of land and for inordinate delay in the entire land acquisition process and sought a report within three weeks," said a senior officer.

It was noted by the LG that the project was started without requisite land parcels due to which it has exceeded its stipulated timeline of January, 2021, the officer said.

Advertisment

Instead, request for land acquisition was made in February, 2021 and a file for issuing notification under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLAR&R) Act, 2013, was submitted now in December, 2023, he added.

The LG had already issued directions to the Land and Building (L&B) department for expediting land acquisition proceedings by convening regular meetings, the officer said.

A proposal of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, GNCTD for the project, forwarded by the District Magistrate (South West) for issuing two notifications, has been approved by the LG, he added. PTI VIT RPA