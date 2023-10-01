Delhi LG takes part in cleanliness drive, says committed to refurbishing every part of capital

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena on Sunday said he is committed to beautifying every part of Delhi as was done in New Delhi and central Delhi areas ahead of the G20 Summit.

Advertisment

Saxena was speaking at a cleanliness drive in east Delhi organised in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to all citizens for "one hour of shramdaan (voluntary labour) for swachhata" on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, according to Raj Niwas officials.

He took part in the cleanliness drive around the Shahdara drain.

The LG said the commitment to making Delhi a clean and beautiful city has started bearing fruit and people will see more encouraging results in the coming days.

Advertisment

He reiterated his commitment to revamping, refurbishing and beautifying every part of Delhi as was done in New Delhi and central Delhi areas in the run-up to the G20 Summit last month.

The LG commenced the cleanliness drive by removing silt from the Shahdara drain near the Kanti Nagar-Bihari colony and walked 3 kilometres, removing bushes and shrubs from footpaths and dividers.

Saxena used a broom, tree pruner, gardening shears and other tools to clear the footpaths and dividers. He was also seen picking up garbage using a shovel and putting it in a wheelbarrow.

Advertisment

He was joined by thousands of municipal workers in the cleanliness drive.

He also inspected the Shahdara drain (Trunk Drain 1) rejuvenation drive.

Phase 1 of the project is focused on a 3-km stretch of the drain. Subsequently, the entire 5-km drain will be covered, the officials said.

Advertisment

The LG expressed satisfaction that the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are working in tandem to de-silt the drain which was choked due to years of neglect and apathy on the part of the concerned departments, they said.

The drain is estimated to have about 1 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of hardened garbage and silt deposited in it and since the work commenced four days ago, 3,000 MT of garbage and silt have been removed, they added.

Saxena also inspected several roads.

During his walk, Saxena was joined by government school students who carried placards and chanted slogans to generate awareness about keeping the environment clean. The LG also joined them for a group photograph. PTI SLB DIV DIV