Delhi LG transfers 23 IPS, DANIPS officers

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) In a major reshuffle, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday transferred 23 Indian Police Service and DANIPS officers in the national capital, according to an order.

Vikramjit Singh, a 2006-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the Additional Commissioner of the Western Range, while 2007-batch IPS officer Deepak Purohit has been made the Additional Commissioner of the New Delhi Range, it said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Western Range) Chinmoy Biswal, a 2008-batch IPS officer, has been made the Additional CP of Traffic.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, a 2010-batch IPS officer who was the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of North district, has been made the DCP of the Licensing Branch, while his batchmate Satya Vir Katara is the new DCP of Recruitment, the order stated.

Jimmy Chiram, a 2013-batch IPS officer, is the new DCP of Outer. Hemant Tiwati, a 2014-batch IPC officer, has been made the new DCP IFSO and Amit Kaushik, a 2010 DANIPS officer, is the new DCP of Special Cell, the order added. PTI NIT IJT