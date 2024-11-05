Delhi LG unveils elephant sculptures at RML Hospital roundabout

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday unveiled the sculptures of an elephant family at the RML Hospital roundabout as part of an initiative to beautify the national capital.

Crafted in white stone, the sculptures are installed as part of the New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) project to enhance the city's aesthetic landscape through thoughtful and artistic installations, the council said in a statement.

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC Chairman Ashwani Kumar and other senior officials were also present at the event.

The NDMC redesigned the 58-metre roundabout, incorporating sandstone pathways, seating walls and intelligent lighting, the statement added.

"The Elephant Family Sculpture at RML Hospital Roundabout not only adds visual appeal but also creates a serene environment. The fountains and green spaces help reduce dust, lower temperatures, and offer a scenic retreat within the bustling city," the LG said.

The fountains, LED lights and platers make the area particularly captivating at night, he further said.

Saxena also praised the NDMC's efforts, noting that over the past two and a half years, the civic body has transformed New Delhi with hundreds of sculptures and art installations across prominent locations.

In a post on X, he said, "This latest addition complements the ongoing redevelopment works. With 35 sculptures installed at around 20 locations, featuring exquisite creations like Bhagwan Buddha, marble lions, polo horses, chariots, etc., such structures have begun to provide a new look to roundabouts and intersections in the NDMC area." PTI MHS ARD NB