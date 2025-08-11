Delhi LG unveils 'Maa Yamuna' statue on Yamuna banks

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday unveiled a 10-foot statue of "Maa Yamuna" along the riverbank near Nigam Bodh Ghat in north Delhi, according to a statement. The newly installed statue, set on a seven-foot high pedestal, depicts the river goddess with a serene expression, seated on a tortoise (Kurma), symbolising stability and endurance, and holding a 'Kalasha' —representing life, fertility, and abundance. "Yamuna is more than a river; it is a part of our living heritage that has shaped our culture and beliefs. This idol honours that very sacred connection between humans and nature and reminds us to protect the river's sanctity for future generations," Saxena said at the inauguration ceremony.

The site where the statue has been installed, until a few years back, was encroached upon and was lying neglected, has now been revitalised into a public space. "This idol of Maa Yamuna, apart from depicting the cultural and spiritual legacy of the river, will also provide recreational avenues to the people on the banks of the river," Saxena added. Since coming to power, the LG has been involved in the cleaning of the Yamuna banks and creating large spaces along the river for public use, which include parks like Banseera, Asita, and Amrit Bio-diversity Park, reclaiming more than a thousand acres of land in the floodplain. According to DDA, the agency is also planning to open two kiosks to offer refreshments to the visitors. The statue is placed on a seven-foot pedestal, surrounded by greenery. "The idol faces the direction of Yamuna's origin, while the tortoise faces the river, flowing barely a few steps away. The 150 kg statue is made from a durable composite of granite and graphite powders," the DDA statement added.

The Yamuna statue is connected to Vasudev Ghat by a cycle track and pedestrian walkway. Just after the oath-taking ceremony in February this year, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her cabinet, attended a grand 'Yamuna Aarti' at Vasudev Ghat. PTI SSM HIG