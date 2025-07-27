Delhi LG unveils restored Roshanara Club, calls it 'big moment' for Delhiites

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Sunday inaugurated the restored Roshanara Club, a heritage structure situated in North Delhi and regarded as the birthplace of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Spread across 22 acres, Roshanara Club has been a symbol of culture, sport, and heritage for over a century.

"It is a big moment for us as this heritage club has been restored and relaunched. I congratulate the citizens of Delhi on this occasion," Saxena said at the event.

He added that several heritage structures in Delhi have been restored in the past three years, with more planned in the future.

During his visit to the club on January 12, 2023, the Lt Governor found the once-prestigious institution in a state of serious neglect, with a crumbling facade and damaged infrastructure.

"The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officially took over the sealed premises on September 29, 2023, and launched an extensive restoration drive under Saxena's continuous guidance," a statement said.

The project aimed not only to restore the architectural beauty of the club but also to modernize it to meet contemporary recreational and fitness needs.

"The club's iconic features, including its European-style doors and windows, Mangalore-tiled roof, antique chandeliers, and wooden trusses, were carefully preserved. In addition, the club now houses a wide range of modern indoor facilities such as a lounge, dining hall, kids' play area, gym, card and billiards rooms, yoga and sauna areas, and a library," the DDA said said in the statement.

Upgraded outdoor amenities include grass, clay, and synthetic tennis courts, cricket practice pitches, a mini football zone, basketball courts, and a dedicated jogger's park.

With its restoration complete, Roshanara Club is once again poised to be a premier hub for sports, leisure, and cultural heritage in the capital.