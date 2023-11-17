Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, CIC Heeralal Samariya call on President Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Heeralal Samariya on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt. Governor of Delhi along with his wife, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's office said in a post on X, along with a picture from the meeting.

In another post, it said Chief Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya also called on President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.