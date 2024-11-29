Delhi LG writes to CM Atishi, criticises AAP for delay in tabling CAG reports in assembly

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has written to Chief Minister Atishi, expressing concern over the delay in tabling the CAG reports in the assembly. He accused the state government of deliberately withholding the reports to avoid public scrutiny.

In a strongly worded letter, Saxena said the CAG office had sent several reminders, urging prompt action.

"I am writing to draw your urgent attention to the issue of non-laying of CAG reports on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, which is a crucial part of the constitutional framework of accountability of the government in power," Saxena wrote.

Highlighting that the reports were not tabled in the assembly on Friday -- likely to be the last session before elections due in February --Saxena called the delay a "gross constitutional impropriety." "It is unfortunate that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has consciously chosen not to adhere to this Constitutional norm, thereby avoiding disclosure and public scrutiny of the performance of the government. CAG is mandated to conduct not just an exercise in plain accounting for ensuring financial propriety, but also to evaluate the efficacy of outcomes of public expenditure," the letter added.

The LG noted that he had raised the issue repeatedly with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"I had underscored the importance of this issue to the then chief minister on February 22, 2024, and also to the Speaker on August 9, 2024. The office of the CAG has sent several reminders to my office, requesting urgent action in this regard," Saxena said.

Saxena expressed disappointment that the CAG reports were not included in the assembly's agenda, despite the urgency of the matter.

"Even as the assembly reconvenes today -- presumably for the last time before the elections -- the agenda and the list of businesses so far do not reflect the laying/tabling of CAG reports pertaining to government departments. You also personally hold the portfolio of the finance department, and I am sure you are conscious of your constitutional obligation," he said.

Saxena also praised Atishi saying, "You are an accomplished public leader with a stellar record of academic qualifications. I am sanguine that you shall heed my counsel and uphold public trust during the ongoing session of the assembly," he wrote.

According to officials, 12 CAG reports received since June 2022 are yet to be tabled. These reports cover key areas such as state finances, vehicular air pollution prevention, public health infrastructure, liquor regulation, and financial accounts for 2020-21.

The LG emphasised the significance of tabling these reports to ensure transparency. "It pains me to write this communication to a chief minister heading a government which won popular electoral mandate on the plank of transparency and accountability in governance. It is ironic that the same government is shying away from giving an account of its performance and expenditure before the august assembly," Saxena added.

Earlier this month, Saxena had praised Atishi at an event, calling her "a thousand times better than her predecessor" Kejriwal.