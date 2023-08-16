Delhi LG's objections to 2-day assembly session 'not correct': Deputy speaker

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla on Wednesday said LG V K Saxena has raised objections to the convening of the two-day session and added that his observations are "not correct". Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Birla said Saxena has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in which the LG has expressed his objections to the two-day session, saying rules on it were not being followed. The deputy speaker said that Saxena's observations were "not correct" since the session that commenced on Wednesday was in continuation of the previous session convened in April.

Earlier, Saxena had also flagged "grave procedural lapses" in the session convened in April, which was called after Kejriwal received summons from the CBI for questioning him in connection with the excise policy case. Birla also said that the Speaker has the power under the rules to convene the session anytime even after the assembly is adjourned sine die. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri supported Saxena's observations following which a war of words erupted between him and Birla. The deputy speaker said that the assembly was not a "political arena" but a place to raise issues by MLAs regarding their constituencies. PTI VIT SLB SKY