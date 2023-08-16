Delhi LG's objections to two-day assembly session not correct: Dy Speaker Rakhi Birla

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla on Wednesday said LG V K Saxena raising objections to the convening of a two-day session is "not correct".

Chairing the Assembly session, Birla said Saxena has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressing his objections to the two-day session saying rules were not being followed.

The deputy speaker said Saxena's observations were "not correct" since the session that commenced on Wednesday was in continuation of the previous session convened in April.

In April also, Saxena had also flagged "grave procedural lapses" in the session convened that month after Kejriwal was summoned by the CBI for questioning in connection with the excise policy case.

Birla also said the Speaker has the power under the rules to convene the session anytime even after the assembly is adjourned sine die.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri supported Saxena's observations following which a war of words erupted between him and Birla.

The deputy speaker said the assembly was not a "political arena" but a place to raise issues by MLAs regarding their constituencies.

Reading the ruling of the Speaker of the Assembly on the issue, Birla said the LG in his letter to the chief minister has objected to the summoning of the Third Part of the Fourth Session and viewed that all the sessions should be prorogued and then convened with his approval and that there should be three sessions in a year.

She stated under Rule 17 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Delhi Assembly, the Speaker has the power to call a sitting of the House at any time after the House has been adjourned sine die.

This was also the practice in other legislatures including Lok Sabha, she said.

Also, she said as per the Speaker's ruling, it was a prerogative of the government to prorogue and summon the House.

If the Council of Ministers recommends proroguing the House then the next session is summoned with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor under Rule 3. If the House is not prorogued, then it is reconvened with the approval of the Speaker under Rule 17, she said This is the practice all over India, and this is what has been provided in the Constitution and the Assembly Rules, she added.