Delhi LG's residence renamed 'Lok Niwas'

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Delhi's Raj Niwas, the official residence and office of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, has been renamed 'Lok Niwas'.

According to a notification issued by the Lt Governor Secretariat, following directions by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi LG, the Raj Niwas has been renamed as Lok Niwas.

"Raj Niwas, Delhi shall henceforth be referred to only as "Lok Niwas, Delhi," it said.

The name on its official X handle, run by the LG Secretariat, was also changed to "Lok Niwas Delhi".

The development comes a day after the new complex housing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was christened as 'Seva Teerth'.

The new complex, which is in the final stages of completion, was earlier known as the 'Executive Enclave' under the Central Vista Redevelopment project. PTI SLB NB