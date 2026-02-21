Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Saxena launches logo for Anti-Narcotics Task Force

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday launched the official logo, website and newsletter of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, an official said.

The launch took place during the inauguration of the Delhi Police Exhibition Hall at Connaught Place.

Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava and other senior officers were also present during the event.

The new logo symbolises vigilance, integrity and the force's commitment to combating drug trafficking and narcotics abuse in the national capital.

The dedicated website has been launched to improve transparency, public outreach and citizen engagement, the official said.

The portal will provide information on anti-narcotics initiatives, legal provisions, awareness campaigns, rehabilitation facilities and mechanisms for public reporting of drug-related offences.

The quarterly newsletter was also introduced as an institutional platform to highlight operational successes, policy developments and awareness drives undertaken by the task force. PTI SSJ OZ OZ