Delhi likely to witness thunderstorm, rain; Air Quality at 79

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 23.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, 1.7 notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Humidity levels were recorded at 87 per cent at 8:30 am.

The weather office has forecast a thunderstorm accompanied by rain during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 79, in the 'satisfactory' category, at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.