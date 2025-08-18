Delhi: Local photographer stabbed by group of men in Sultanpuri; one minor held

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A 28-year-old photographer was stabbed by a group of men in northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Monday.

The victim, Ajay, was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

A PCR call was received around 10.10 pm on Sunday night, regarding a stabbing incident in the Sultanpuri area, police said.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and found Ajay with a stab wound on his lower back. He was rushed to the hospital.

"According to the preliminary inquiry, three to four people attacked the victim with a knife and a wooden stick. While one of the accused, a minor, was apprehended from the spot, the others managed to flee," a police officer said.

A case was registered at Sultanpuri police station and efforts are on to trace the rest of the accused by scanning footage from the area. Police are also probing the motive behind the attack.