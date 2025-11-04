Delhi: Lodhi-era Gumti of Shaikh Ali set to get new life with horticulture facelift

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Gumti of Shaikh Ali, a Lodhi-era monument in Defence Colony, is set to get a fresh lease of life as the Delhi government begins horticulture and landscaping work around the centuries-old monument.

The initiative comes alongside a Supreme Court directive declaring the site a protected monument under law.

The 700-year-old monument in south Delhi's Defence Colony was used illegally as an office by the local residents' welfare association for more than six decades on which the apex court had earlier taken cognisance of encroachments at the site by the association.

According to an official order, the project is estimated to cost around Rs 69.99 lakh, including two months of development work followed by two years of maintenance that involves planting approved species, using organic fertilizers and pesticides and ensuring regular upkeep through watering, pruning, weeding and replacement of dead plants.

All materials and plant selections will be subject to approval by the Deputy Director (Horticulture) or an authorised representative, it stated.

The conservation effort will also focus on maintaining the monument's landscape aesthetics, with neatly edged lawns, carefully pruned trees and regular mowing to retain the site's visual harmony, the order read.

It also mentioned that weeds and wild growth will be removed periodically to prevent damage to the monument's surroundings, while the soil and root systems of plants will be specially treated and supported to promote healthy vegetation.

To preserve the natural character of the site, pruning will be carried out only to remove dead or damaged branches without altering the natural shape of the trees. All plant material used will be inspected at nurseries and on-site before planting, ensuring only healthy and disease-free species are introduced, it said.

The horticulture team will also apply dry cow dung as fertilizer and spray approved insecticides and fungicides to protect the flora from pests and infections, it added.

The court directed the RWA to vacate the area and deposit Rs 40 lakh as compensation with the Delhi government's archaeology department and instructed the authorities to remove unauthorized structures within the monument complex and appointed a court commissioner to oversee the restoration and compliance efforts.

Protected monuments under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act enjoy legal safeguards and conservation support, ensuring their preservation against damage, encroachment, and unauthorized construction for future generations. PTI SHB NB