Delhi logged nearly 3 lakh criminal cases in 2022, says NCRB

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Delhi logged close to 3 lakh criminal cases, an increase of 3.3 per cent, in 2002 in comparison to the previous year, according to the latest NCRB data.

A total of 2,98,988 cases were registered in the national capital under the Indian Penal Code in 2022 against 2,89,045 in 2021, as per the annual crime report of the National Crime Records Bureau.

The overall number of cases registered in 2020 was 2,45,844.

According to the NCRB, a Ministry of Home Affairs body, Delhi recorded 501 cases of murder in 2022, up from 454 and 461 in 2021 and 2020.

A total of 14,158 cases of 'crime against women' were registered in 2022, going up from 13,982 and 9,782 in the previous two years.

The cases of cyber crimes rose to 685 which was 345 and 166 in 2021 and 2020, said the NCRB.

The data revealed that the cases of crime against children increased from 7,029 to 7,400 in 2022, which stood at 5,256 in 2021.

A total of 5,585 cases of kidnapping and abduction was registered in 2022. The numbers for the same crime were 5,475 and 4,011 in 2021 and 2020, the report said.

The cases of crime against elderly citizen increased from 1,166 to 1,313 between 2021 and 2022. PTI ALK ALK VN VN