Delhi logs cooler than usual 23.4 deg Celsius min temp

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notch below the normal, on Thursday, with the weather office forecasting rain and thunderstorms during the day.

Humidity was recorded at 100 per cent.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi will witness a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms during the day.

The IMD has placed the city in the yellow Alert.

A yellow alert denotes bad weather and the possibility of worsening conditions that could disrupt daily life, according to the IMD's colour-coded warnings.

The maximum temperature is expected to be recorded at 33 degrees Celsius. PTI NSM VN VN